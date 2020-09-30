Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Jackson

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTWON, W.Va (WDTV) - Todays pet of the week is Jackson! Our best guess is that Jackson is a Plott/Pit mix. He weighs in at 75Lbs and one year old.

Jackson recently came to Pet Helpers after a long road to recovery. He was found in March by a good Samaritan after being hit by a car. He has recovered from his injuries and is ready for his adoptive home.

This special guy gets along with big and small dogs, has lots of energy yet loves to snuggle with you on the couch or loves to play with the kids. Jackson is crate trained, house trained, and walks good on a leash. He has been neutered, vaccinated and micro chipped.

If you would like to open your home to this big brindle baby, please fill out a Pet Helpers application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption. His adoption fee is $150.00 and he is being fostered in Morgantown, WV.

