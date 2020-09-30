Advertisement

Philip Barbour football shut down for Week 5

Barbour County switched to remote learning on Monday
PB
PB(WDTV)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) -Philip Barbour football will not practice or play its Week 5 contest against Petersburg this week after the Barbour County health department forced all county schools into remote learning this week.

Barbour County was yellow on Saturday night’s DHHR map but has since seen a spike in cases that has bumped them up to gold.

PB head football coach Russ Collett says the plan is for students to return to school on Monday and for practices to resume. The Colts have a home game against East Fairmont on their schedule for Week 6, but if the county is in gold on Saturday night, it will only be able to play a school in another gold county.

