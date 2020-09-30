Advertisement

Police: Grafton man stabs cousin and father with screw driver, claimed the trees were talking to him

Swiger- MUG
Swiger- MUG(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Sept. 29., Jordan Swiger, 21, allegedly stabbed his cousin in the leg and stabbed his father in the arm with a screw driver. Swigger allegedly stated that the trees were talking to him and that the human inside of him made him do it.

Swiger started hitting his father and then grabbed a screw driver and stabbed his cousin in the leg with a screw driver, according to a police report. The report stated that after Swiger stabbed his cousin, he then stabbed his father in the arm with the same screw driver.

The cousin stated that Swiger was upset about money that was not given to him from his grandma, according to officials.

Officials say that Swiger then left and went to his own apartment. Police say that when they went to Swiger’s apartment they asked him what was going on. The police said that Swiger originally stated that nothing had happened.

The officer said he saw, “red marks on [Swiger’s] neck as if he had been in a struggle with someone.” Officers then placed Swiger under arrest, according to a police report.

Officers say that they asked Swiger again what happened and Swiger stated, “the trees were talking to me” and “that the human in me made me do it.”

Officers were dispatched to the same apartment for a domestic assault two days prior, on Sept. 27, according to the police report.

Swiger is charged with malicious assault and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

