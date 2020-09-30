President Trump says ballots were sold by mailmen in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During the presidential debates Tuesday evening, President Trump says West Virginia mailmen sold ballots.

"You either do, Chris, a solicited ballot where you are sending it they are sending it back and you’re sending. They have mailmen with lots of- did you see what’s going on. Take a look at West Virginia, mailmen selling the ballots. They are being sold. They are being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country,” said President Trump during the debates.

Secretary of State Mac Warner has not reported any incidents of ballots sold by mailmen during the 2020 election.

A Pendleton County mailman was charged after changing the voter registration on several absentee ballots from Democrat to Republican in May 2020.

5 News reached out to the offices of Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for further information on President Trump’s comments.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.