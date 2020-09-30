Raiden representing for little guys with Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Standing at 5″6 and 145 pounds, Liberty junior running back Raiden Childers does not size up like a typical back at the WV Class AA level. He’s even surprised himself with what he’s been able to accomplish with his modest frame.

“I’m pretty fast but I’m really small,” Raiden said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to get as far as I have but my speed is really helping me & I’m doing pretty good.”

Our Premier Bank Player of the Week has turned his size into a chip on his shoulder on the gridiron. Childers rushed for 330 yards and 4 touchdowns in Liberty’s Week 4 win against Grafton, adding to his total of 5 scores and 538 total yards in 2020. He scored just twice in 2019.

“He’s just been through the process of JV and dong the right things in the offseason,” head football coach AJ Harman said. “He’s a good wrestler and this winter he spent a lot of time working hard. I think he knew he was going to have a lot bigger role this year and he’s embraced that.”

Raiden, who’s older brother Gunner is a senior linebacker with the Mountaineers, has even taken his family members a back with the spark he’s provided to begin his junior campaign.

“They love it,” he said. “They’re always talking to me saying I’m on the news and getting the newspapers all the time because I’m always on it.”

Childers and the Mountaineers (3-1) continue their 2020 march to the postseason with a home contest against Braxton County on Friday, and Raiden’s goals for the rest of the year are quite simple.

“I would like to help my team a lot more and get as many yards and touchdowns as I can.”

