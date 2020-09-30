Ronald Brooks “Ron” Knapp

Ronald Brooks Knapp, 72, of Clarksburg, took his final journey to his beloved mountains of West Virginia at 12:45am on September 30, 2020 with his loving family surrounding him. A veteran of the United States Army, he served his country with honor and bravery in Viet Nam. The silent wounds and toxic remnants of war left him with the slow devastation of that service that took his life and cheated him of a chance at a long and comfortable transition to retirement. After a prolonged illness as a result of his service, he was consumed by it. Ron was dedicated to his family and friends, most of whom would call him ornery because of his jovial and often direct responses to situations. But all who know him attest to and were recipients of his loyalty, love, caring and honesty. He gave his heart without regret or reservation. An avid hunter and fisherman, Ronald loved nature and the beauty of his majestic West Virginia at the Dolly Sods area of Canaan Valley. The Gentle Giant is returning to the place he loved. In tribute to Ron, his immediate and extended family surrounded him and celebrated his life with one last Crown toast to his legacy. Ronald is survived by his wife, Carroll DePolo Knapp; two sons, Gregory and Robert Knapp and their spouses, Jonie and Julie; three grandchildren and one great grandson. His love that he gave and openly displayed for them can never be forgotten. He taught them well of the love and beauty of life and their surroundings. His memory will remain with them and all whose lives he touched will sustain them in that love. Ron will return to Dolly Sods soon to rule over the area he loved so deeply. His family wishes to express their gratitude to the Veterans Administration and the staff of the Clarksburg facility, and the caring and complete services Amedisys Hospice Service for their incredible and empathetic support of the Knapp family and Ronald. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of Ronald’s life and service. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Fred Aves officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Ron will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

