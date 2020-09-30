Sharon Kay Clutter, 71, of Sutton went to be with the Lord after a long courageous battle with cancer on Monday, September 28, 2020 after a brief stay at WV Caring Inpatient Unit in Elkins. She was born in Weston on August 5, 1949, a daughter of the late Clarence Harold and Elizabeth Adella Jordan Collins. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two brothers: Gerald Thomas and Dennis Wayne Collins. On October 21, 1978, Sharon married the love of her life, Barry Fields Clutter. Together they shared the last 41 wonderful years of marriage. Sharon is survived by her husband, Barry Clutter of Sutton; two children: Kevin Catlin and wife, Susan, and Christopher Catlin and wife, Kathleen, both of Buckhannon; five grandchildren: Anna, Hunter, Andrew, Ashley, and Forest Catlin; two sisters: Ella Mae Nolan and husband, Chris, of Fernley, NV, and Judi Flesher of Jane Lew; two brothers: John Collins and wife, Diane, of French Creek, and Ronnie Collins of Rock Cave; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1968, Sharon attended Clarksburg Beauty Academy. She liked riding ATV’s with friends in the beautiful countryside of West Virginia. She also enjoyed participating in Lumber Jack sports and attending the Woodchopping Festival in Webster Springs. In 1985 she was awarded the title of Mrs. Rainbow at the Regatta Festival in Sutton. Sharon was a member of Wayside Community Church and shared her faith with others through her kindness and caring personality -Galatians 6:9. She had the biggest heart and was always taking care of everyone especially her family. Family was Sharon’s number one priority and she loved cooking for them and playing with her grandchildren. She also had a special place in her heart for animals. Sharon’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wayside Community Church located on Old Turnpike Rd. in Sutton at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 with Pastor Bobbie Dale Harper Jr. officiating. A second service will be held at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Pastor Bobbie Dale Harper Jr. officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sharon Kay Clutter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

