Three new COVID-19 cases in Harrison County School District

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County School District has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 today, Sept. 30.

A student at West Milford Elementary School, at student at Liberty High School and an adult associated with Bridgeport Middle School cheerleading has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release by the Harrison County School District.

The district says that after conducting an investigation and contact tracing, Liberty High School, Bridgeport Middle School and West Milford Elementary will all remain open. The schools will conduct an epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and deep cleaning.

