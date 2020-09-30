Tucker County football games canceled for two weeks as player tests positive for COVID-19

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) -Tucker County football has been shut down by the Tucker Health Department for two weeks after a players tested positive for COVID-19 early this week. Three other players and a coach are also being told to quarantine due to contact tracing.

“I have a lot of kids that were exposed to that kid in class," Head football coach AJ Rapp said.

The Mountain Lions, who only have 21 players on their 2020 roster, are still allowed to practice in small groups, but will not be able to play a game until Week 7 vs. Hundred.

“Now having two extra weeks off...I hate it because they were two conference games and I have a young team and I want to get them to play as much as they possibly can,” Rapp said.

Tucker already had their Week 4 game against Berkeley Springs cancelled after a positive case of coronavirus in a player from Moorefield, who the Mountain Lions played on Week 3.

The Mountain Lions represent the second North Central West Virginia team to be shut down due to a positive case as the Lincoln Cougars were forced to shutdown in Week 1 & 2 for the same reason.

