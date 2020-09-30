Wednesday Evening Forecast | September 30th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final day of September has been gorgeous so far. A little bit of light rain and cloud cover from this morning cleared out nicely for sunshine. Tonight, a few raindrops to a quick shower may drop in from that moisture leftover to the North of us. Our cloud cover will also increase a bit overnight. The remainder of what’s left from the weak cold front will sweep through Thursday providing light shower chances and a big cool down for the start of October.

Thursday: Cloudy start with a few stray showers as a weak cold front sweeps by; breezy morning. Sun and clouds in the afternoon with another isolated shower later in the day. High: 64

Friday: Chilly with stubborn cloud cover and breaks of sunshine; an isolated shower possible especially for higher elevations. High: 58

Saturday: Patchy morning frost mainly across cold mountain regions. Dry afternoon with sunshine and a few friendly clouds. High: 60

Sunday: Cloud cover increasing with rain arriving late-day. High: 64