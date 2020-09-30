Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast | September 30th 2020

Sat & Rad 9 30 2020
Sat & Rad 9 30 2020(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final day of September has been gorgeous so far. A little bit of light rain and cloud cover from this morning cleared out nicely for sunshine. Tonight, a few raindrops to a quick shower may drop in from that moisture leftover to the North of us. Our cloud cover will also increase a bit overnight. The remainder of what’s left from the weak cold front will sweep through Thursday providing light shower chances and a big cool down for the start of October.

Thursday: Cloudy start with a few stray showers as a weak cold front sweeps by; breezy morning. Sun and clouds in the afternoon with another isolated shower later in the day. High: 64

Friday: Chilly with stubborn cloud cover and breaks of sunshine; an isolated shower possible especially for higher elevations. High: 58

Saturday: Patchy morning frost mainly across cold mountain regions. Dry afternoon with sunshine and a few friendly clouds. High: 60

Sunday: Cloud cover increasing with rain arriving late-day. High: 64

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 30, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
The rain showers have left the building today, leaving partly cloudy skies. How long will this last though? Find out right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | September 29th 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Much needed rain arrives tonight and carries into Tuesday to finish off our Month.

Forecast

quick 7 day 11pm 92920

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
It's been a cool, and rainy morning. And more rain is on its way. Find out when right here!

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | September 28th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Much needed rain arrives tonight and carries into Tuesday to finish off our Month.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast September 28th 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast September 28h 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 28, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
Another great morning, but rain and cold temperatures are coming soon. Find out how and when right here!

Forecast

Sunday Night Forecast | September 27th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Cloudier night with lows around 60 before we see clouds increase ahead of a cold front bringing in steady rain for Tuesday.

Forecast

Saturday Night Forecast | September 26th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Mostly clear but cool night with upper-50s for lows before we see clouds increase ahead of a cold front bringing in steady rain for Tuesday.