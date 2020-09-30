Advertisement

W.Va. vote by mail information

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a little over 30 days left until the election, but there seems to be some confusion over how North-Central West Virginians can vote by mail.

Local election officials give insight about the easiest ways to cast your ballot, even if that means mailing it in.

This vote is so crucial and different this year. Oct. 13. is the last day to register to vote.

Clarksburg resident Robin McShane has used an absentee ballot before.

"It’s not a very long ballot, so it doesn’t take very long. It’s very secure and when they mail it out you’ve got like three envelopes. After you vote you put it in a small secure envelope and seal it,” says McShane.

The Harrison County Clerk says you can drop your mail in ballot at the county courthouse.

Early voting for all counties begins OCT. 21. Some Counties will hold them in multiple locations and some won’t so check with your clerk.

“Upshur County’s early voting will only be conducted at the county’s courthouse,” said Upshur County Clerk Carol Smith.

Election officials say the best way to make sure your absentee ballot will make it is to do your homework; vote and drop it off to your courthouse.

Clerks all across North-Central West Virginia all have one message.

“Send us the application and we’ll mail the ballot and I saw fill that ballot out as soon as you get it,” said Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas.

“The sooner you make up your mind the better,” said Smith.

The bottom-line in W.Va. is that if you want to use a mail-in ballot you have to request one and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Survey shows 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CNN
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Survey shows 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Absentee Ballot

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Kids Connect is providing students with WIFI

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Students will be entering their classrooms for the first time in Monongalia county since school began weeks ago. Remote learning will still be involved which brings up the question of how Kids Connect has been working and the new challenges.

Latest News

News

Kids Connect is providing students with WIFI

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Pet Helpers: Jackson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Pet Helpers: Jackson

News

Pet Helpers: Jackson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Flemington Elementary School closed Thursday, Oct. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Flemington Elementary School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 1 due to a power outage, according to Taylor County Superintendent Christy Miller.

News

Three new COVID-19 cases in Harrison County School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Harrison County School District has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 today, Sept. 30.

News

Police: Grafton man stabs cousin and father with screw driver, claimed the trees were talking to him

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
On Sept. 29., Jordan Swiger allegedly stabbed his cousin in the leg and stabbed his father in the arm with a screw driver. Swigger allegedly stated that the trees were talking to him and that the human inside of him made him do it.