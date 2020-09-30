W.Va. vote by mail information

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a little over 30 days left until the election, but there seems to be some confusion over how North-Central West Virginians can vote by mail.

Local election officials give insight about the easiest ways to cast your ballot, even if that means mailing it in.

This vote is so crucial and different this year. Oct. 13. is the last day to register to vote.

Clarksburg resident Robin McShane has used an absentee ballot before.

"It’s not a very long ballot, so it doesn’t take very long. It’s very secure and when they mail it out you’ve got like three envelopes. After you vote you put it in a small secure envelope and seal it,” says McShane.

The Harrison County Clerk says you can drop your mail in ballot at the county courthouse.

Early voting for all counties begins OCT. 21. Some Counties will hold them in multiple locations and some won’t so check with your clerk.

“Upshur County’s early voting will only be conducted at the county’s courthouse,” said Upshur County Clerk Carol Smith.

Election officials say the best way to make sure your absentee ballot will make it is to do your homework; vote and drop it off to your courthouse.

Clerks all across North-Central West Virginia all have one message.

“Send us the application and we’ll mail the ballot and I saw fill that ballot out as soon as you get it,” said Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas.

“The sooner you make up your mind the better,” said Smith.

The bottom-line in W.Va. is that if you want to use a mail-in ballot you have to request one and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28.

