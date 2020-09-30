WVU looking to stop Baylor’s experienced attack

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia (1-1) will welcome in the Baylor Bears (1-0) this weekend in their first Big 12 home contest of the season.

The Bears defeated Kansas this past weekend 47-14 behind four touchdowns from Big 12 special teams player of the week Trestan Ebner who became the first player in conference history to log a rushing score, receiving touchdown and two kick return touchdowns in the same game.

They return seven offensive starters, including senior quarterback Charlie Brewer. At the helm for the Bears is first year head man Dave Aranda, who replaces Matt Rhule who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Aranda was the defensive coordinator for the 2020 national champion LSU.

