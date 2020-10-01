Alderson Broaddus University hires first Diversity Officer

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A University in our region has added an important new role to its staff.

Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi added an important role to its staff. I spoke their new addition earlier this evening and he said he’s excited to get the ball rolling.

Ta-Rel Franklin, who currently serves as an assistant coach on the ABU men’s basketball team, has been named the university’s diversity officer. Franklin will lead the implementation of strategic initiatives to enhance the campus culture for inclusion. This includes leading the diversity task force, engaging faculty, staff, and students in focused conversations to gain insight and propose programming to support the University’s values and strategic goals. Franklin said that he is elated for the opportunity.

“To be the first one and to have an alum take over this role means so much to me.” Franklin said.

As for his current role, Franklin said that he will continue his coaching role for the time being, as he is entering his second season as an assistant coach. However, Franklin also understands that he is undertaking a more important role, given today’s social climate.

“We’re at a very unique time in our country and society right now." Franklin said. "So, our student body and our campus community knowing that they have someone on campus that they can come and talk to if they are experiencing any issues or situations on campus, they can come talk to me, they can come talk to our staff, I think that’s very important.”

All in all, it’s a huge deal for ABU, which is one of the most diverse higher learning institutions in West Virginia, with 30% of its students identifying as African-American, which is higher than both of the state’s HBCUs.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.