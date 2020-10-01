Arnold Lloyd “Sonny” Conrad, 91 of Webster Springs, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home. He was born November 21, 1928 in Erbacon to the late Benjamin and Riller Williams Conrad and was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the UMWA Local 1466 and the Webster County Coon Hunters Club and was a hard laborer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Clutter Conrad; daughter Shelvie Clevenger; grandson Jon Butcher; brothers Ervin, Jim, and Steve Conrad; and sisters Lela Myrl Holcomb, Pearl Conrad, Annajean Spiess, Beulah Horner, and Sharlotte Bolling. Sonny is survived by his son Rusty (Kim) Conrad; someone dear to him like a son Reggie Utt; son-in-law Kenny Clevenger; brother Bill (Shirley) Conrad of Akron, OH; sister Shirley Board of Farmington; grandchildren Heather (Richard) Dennison, Amanda (Mike) Uhl, Holly Conrad, Kristen (Frank) Hamrick, Amy Conrad, and Russ Conrad; great-grandchildren Jamie Butcher, Hadley Butcher, Noah Hamrick, Paisley Hamrick, Kathryn Butcher, Sam Butcher, Nada McCourt, Wyatt Uhl, and Gage McCourt; great-grand-granddaughter Harley McCourt; best friend Doy Hall; special caregiver Wilma Hamrick; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:30 – 3:30 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 PM with Pastor Clarence McCourt officiating. Entombment will follow in Clifton Ford Cemetery, Webster Springs. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Conrad family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

