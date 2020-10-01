Bridgeport resident named National Merit Semifinalist

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (CONNECT BRIDGEPORT) - Bridgeport Resident, Andrew Liu, is among 14 members of his academy class named National Merit Semifinalist.

Fourteen members of the Shady Side Academy Class of 2021, including one from Bridgeport, were named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented seniors will continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

The SSA semifinalists are:

• Andrew Liu (Bridgeport, WV)

• Ishika Arora (Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill)

• Luke Brennan (South Fayette)

• Joshua Castro (Woodbury, MN)

• Caroline Green (Fox Chapel)

• Tyler Hart (Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill)

• Gabriela Jegasothy (Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill)

• Will Karet (Fox Chapel)

• Zhuoxin Ma (Beijing, China)

• Eve Mango (Pine)

• Jason Vasko (Churchill)

• Zewei “Jason” Wu (Beijing, China)

• Nicholas Zana (Hampton)

• Qingqing Zhao (Indiana Twp)

The nationwide pool of 16,000 semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state on the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). More than 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to attend finalist standing, and about half will win National Merit Scholarships. To become a finalist, the semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application, have an outstanding academic record, be recommended by a school official and write an essay. Scholarship winners will be announced from April through July 2021.

Shady Side Academy is a nationally respected private school in Pittsburgh for boys and girls in grades PK-12, with optional boarding in high school. Four age-specific campuses with extraordinary resources, teachers who actively mentor, a forward-thinking curriculum, a diverse and inclusive community, and a legacy of alumni accomplishments all inspire Shady Side students to high achievement in academics, the arts and athletics, and to meaningful ambitions in life. Learn more at www.shadysideacademy.org.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.