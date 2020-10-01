DEA took down steroid drug operation in Huntington, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration announced today that it has taken down an illegal steroid operation in a home in Huntington.

DEA Special Agents and other law enforcement found a fully-operational drug lab used to make illegal steroids to sell throughout the U.S. Officials say they had a federal search warrant.

Officials found bulk quantities of raw chemicals, as well as thousands of containers of what investigators believed to be steroids. Officials say that the drugs were found, “in one of Huntington’s more affluent neighborhoods.”

“What we uncovered in Huntington is a very sophisticated drug manufacturing and distribution operation, involving large quantities of dangerous substances and no regard for public safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division. “Nobody wants to live next to a clandestine drug lab.”

“West Virginia welcomes companies to bring good jobs and manufacturing operations to West Virginia, but not illegal drug manufacturing,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Too many young people are ruining their lives and damaging their bodies from steroid abuse. This is a very serious matter. I commend the excellent work of the DEA and all our law enforcement partners that assisted in this matter.”

DEA said that they would like to thank the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for their assistance with the operation.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

