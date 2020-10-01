Advertisement

Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(APAP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest doctors' group on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on family planning by prohibiting taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.

The American Medical Association acted after two U.S. appeals courts issued conflicting rulings on the legality of the Trump administration restrictions, which apply to clinics that mainly serve low-income women.

“We do think this conflict needs to be resolved and we need to figure out how to deliver services under a program that has had bipartisan support for decades,” said AMA President Dr. Susan Bailey.

The AMA’s move will raise the profile of a reproductive rights issue overshadowed by bigger election-year battles. The recent death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has prompted speculation that a more conservative court could overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, as well as the Obama health law that expanded coverage and made birth control free for most women.

But the changes to Title X, as the federal family planning program is known, are already in effect — and getting much less attention.

Last year the Trump administration finalized a rule that prohibits clinics from referring pregnant women for abortions and imposes other restrictions, including a requirement for strict financial and physical separation of family planning facilities from ones that provide abortions.

As a result, about 1 in 5 of some 4,000 clinics receiving federal funds left the program, including Planned Parenthood and its affiliates. Advocates say the exodus has disrupted care for women who receive birth control and routine medical attention from the clinics. The program usually serves some 4 million clients, and the AMA says that was down about 20% last year.

The Trump administration’s regulation “warps and decimates” Title X, the AMA said in its petition asking the Supreme Court to take the case.

The Health and Human Services Department has said it would strive to prevent any gaps in services, and some officials have blamed Planned Parenthood for the disruptions.

An appeals court based in San Francisco upheld the Trump administration’s regulations, but a second court based in Richmond, Virginia, ruled in a Maryland case that the restrictions were invalid. The AMA says that means the administration’s abortion referral rule is in effect everywhere but Maryland.

Casting the case as an issue of free speech and medical ethics, the AMA said the administration’s rule attempts to control communication between clinicians and patients by prohibiting abortion referrals, while at the same time compelling clinics to refer pregnant women for prenatal care, even if a woman has decided that she wants to have an abortion.

“The patient-physician relationship is the cornerstone of good medical care, and patients must be able to believe and completely trust that their physicians are giving them all of their options, and that communication is not being blocked in any way,” said Bailey. “It is frankly against our code of medical ethics.”

Longstanding laws prohibit the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, but the family planning rule is part of a broader Republican effort to shut down various streams of taxpayer money still available to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest provider of abortions. That’s been a critical priority for religious and social conservatives in President Donald Trump’s political base.

Abortion remains a legal medical procedure, but the number and rate of abortions is at its lowest point in nearly 50 years. Improved access to birth control is seen as one of the reasons.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promises to rescind the Trump administration’s family planning rule and also supports allowing federal programs to pay for abortions. But the AMA says regardless of who wins the election, it believes the Supreme Court should address the issue and overturn the Trump administration rule.

“Title X has contributed to a 30-year low in unintended pregnancies,” said Bailey. “We can’t afford to walk away from that progress.”

Joining the AMA’s petition are the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, and Essential Access Health, which administers the Title X family planning program in California.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cassidy on SCOTUS

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Cassidy on first debate

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National Politics

Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
A judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over that his tell-all book, which officials say contains classified information.

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

National Politics

White House ups bid in last-ditch COVID talks with Congress

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

National

US traffic deaths fell 2% in 2019; 3rd straight yearly drop

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic.

National

Report: FEMA fumbled in Puerto Rico after storms Irma, Maria

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials said goods sat in FEMA’s custody for roughly 48 days, with water and food experiencing shipping delays of 71 and 59 days respectively.