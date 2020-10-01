Fields adjusting on and off the field in final chapter of college football in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Arizona transfer linebacker Tony Fields II has made a splash since arriving in Morgantown in August.

The Las Vegas native is second on the Big 12′s tackle list with 19 so far in just two games. After coming off the bench in Week 1 against Eastern Kentucky, the senior made the start at mike linebacker for WVU against Oklahoma State, hopping over Bridgeport’s Dylan Tonkery for No. 1 on the depth chart.

Fields spent his first three years of college football tearing up the Pac-12, starting all 37 games for the Wildcats and totalling 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and an interception.

He’s already made his “welcome to the team" play for the Mountaineers, with a huge interception against Oklahoma State in the third quarter last Saturday that kept WVU in the game.

