Advertisement

Fields adjusting on and off the field in final chapter of college football in Morgantown

Transferred from Arizona in August
Tony Fields
Tony Fields(Big 12)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Arizona transfer linebacker Tony Fields II has made a splash since arriving in Morgantown in August.

The Las Vegas native is second on the Big 12′s tackle list with 19 so far in just two games. After coming off the bench in Week 1 against Eastern Kentucky, the senior made the start at mike linebacker for WVU against Oklahoma State, hopping over Bridgeport’s Dylan Tonkery for No. 1 on the depth chart.

Fields spent his first three years of college football tearing up the Pac-12, starting all 37 games for the Wildcats and totalling 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and an interception.

He’s already made his “welcome to the team" play for the Mountaineers, with a huge interception against Oklahoma State in the third quarter last Saturday that kept WVU in the game.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Philip Barbour football shut down for Week 5

Updated: 7 hours ago
Barbour County switched to remote learning on Monday

Sports

Raiden representing for little guys with Liberty

Updated: 7 hours ago
Premier Bank Player of Week 4

Sports

North Marion comes back to force tie with Liberty, 3-3

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
Karlie Denham scored the equalizer with 2 minutes to play

Sports

RCB posts 2-1 win over Buckhannon-Upshur

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Williams scored the game winner

Latest News

Sports

WVU looking to stop Baylor’s experienced attack

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
Bears are 1-0 in 2020 with victory over Kansas

Sports

Doddridge County tops latest Class A Playoff rankings

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
Bulldogs downed Ritchie County, 9-8, in Week 4

Sports

Tucker County football games canceled for two weeks as player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
5 team members are quarantined

Sports

Liberty’s Childers Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Junior running back rushed for 330 yards and four touchdowns against Grafton

Sports

Morgantown eager to get back on field

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT
Monongalia County High Schools begin play this week

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 4

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
Check out the top 5 plays from week 4 of the high school football season