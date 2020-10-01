Florida man arrested for throwing the Bible at deputies

It’s finally Friday, so that means we are back with a rundown of what went on in Marion County this week. Deputies responded the 200 block of NW 135th Avenue in reference to locating a vehicle that was stolen from the Carriage House Hair Salon during the overnight hours. According to the victim, he was able to track the vehicle to the location via GPS. Further investigation revealed that Neal Johnson was released from the Marion County Jail on the night of the theft and began walking home. Due to becoming tired, he entered the hair salon, retrieved a set of keys and other property that did not belong to him, then drove the stolen vehicle to his residence. Johnson was eventually located at SW 60th Avenue and Highway 40 and transported to the Gold Star Hotel. Deputy Salgado responded to a residence in reference to a burglary investigation. Deputy Gould, Deputy Stith, and Deputy Trainee McIntyre also arrived to help process the scene. While at the victim’s residence, Robert Hoskins approached them while shouting and had his hand behind his back. Hoskins revealed that he had a bible behind his back, raised it above his head, and exclaimed, “I commend you!” as he threw the bible at Deputy Stith. Hoskins continued to approach Deputy Gould in an aggressive manner and ignored all commands to stop, so Deputy Salgado deployed his taser. Hoskins was arrested and taken to our Gold Star Hotel. Deputy Blitch responded to the Publix Parking on NW Blitchton Road, in reference to a report of an impaired driver. A citizen had called in to report that he observed Robert Beach stumbling in the parking lot, then get into a vehicle and begin driving aimlessly in the parking lot. Deputy Blitch found Beach, who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the keys to the vehicle in his pocket. After noticing signs of impairment, Deputy Blitch asked him to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but Beach refused. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and escorted to the Gold Star Hotel. Beach refused to provide a breath sample. Thanks for watching! Go like and share us on Facebook. Have a great weekend and we’ll see you next week!