Free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg on Oct. 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department is holding free COVID-19 testing at Robert C. Byrd High School tomorrow.

Robert C. Byrd High School is located at 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Testing will be held on Oct. 2. from 10 am- 3 pm.

This testing is available to everyone, including those who are asymptomatic. The testing will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Proof of insurance is not required to get tested. Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, will be required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

