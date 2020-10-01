Health officials report 176 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 176 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 16,024.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 354.

The patients were a 70-year old female from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 48-year old female from Marion County.

“Every death reported is a reminder that each of us has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere sympathy to these families.”

DHHR officials said 4,068 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 173 patients are currently hospitalized. 57 patients are in ICU, and 34 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (83), Berkeley (1,049), Boone (240), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (858), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (28), Fayette (634), Gilmer (48), Grant (162), Greenbrier (129), Hampshire (109), Hancock (150), Hardy (92), Harrison (402), Jackson (278), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,772), Lewis (38), Lincoln (179), Logan (627), Marion (292), Marshall (182), Mason (144), McDowell (90), Mercer (430), Mineral (174), Mingo (392), Monongalia (2,059), Monroe (151), Morgan (58), Nicholas (114), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (158), Putnam (590), Raleigh (538), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (56), Taylor (131), Tucker (37), Tyler (16), Upshur (91), Wayne (407), Webster (7), Wetzel (61), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (121).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Marion, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Boone County, October 1, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 1, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Kanawha County, October 1, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Kanawha County, October 1, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 1, 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Taylor County, October 1, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 1, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Drive, Fort Gay, WV

