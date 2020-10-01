Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 1, 2020

It’s Going to Feel Nice Out, But How Long Will That Feeling Last?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of October will be a nice day out, as a weak cold front pushes out, leaving partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low-60s at the least, so it will feel nice out. However, another cold front will cause temperatures to drop overnight, as well as bring slight rain chances to our region tonight. Tomorrow, high pressure will build in, causing a major cooldown. Next week, we expect an increase in temperatures.

Today: Skies will be nice out for the most part, with the Sun peeking through the clouds a lot. It will also feel nice out. High: 64.

Tonight: A couple of showers might push through during the overnight hours as a weak cold front moves through, but otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Low: 42.

Friday: High pressure will begin to move in, bringing cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies. It will feel brisk tomorrow. High: 57.

Saturday: Cool temperatures on Friday will mean morning mountain frost is possible on Saturday morning. After that, expect partly sunny skies. High: 61.

