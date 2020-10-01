Advertisement

Mon County doctor admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone

Image Source: MGN
Image Source: MGN(KALB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Felix Brizuela, Jr., of Harrison City, Penn, has admitted to illegally distributing controlled substances, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

On Oct. 1., Brizuela pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice,” according to a press release from the DOJ.

Brizuela admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone in Monongalia County in August 2013. Based on the plea agreement, Brizuela was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release. During that time, he is not allowed to get authority to prescribe any medications or controlled substances.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah E. Wagner and Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, WV Offices of the Insurance Commissioner Fraud Division, WV Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Office of Ohio Attorney General Health Care Fraud, Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, the Hancock-Brook-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Weirton Police Department investigated.

