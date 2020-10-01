Advertisement

One-on-one with Majority Leader McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on the Supreme Court, coronavirus, Breonna Taylor, and Tuesday’s presidential debate
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sits down with Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura. Over the course of a 12-minute interview they discuss the politics and process of seating a new Supreme Court Justice, stalled coronavirus relief negotiations, and the latest questions surrounding the case of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated with a full transcript.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief negotiations

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

