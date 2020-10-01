Advertisement

Preston Athletics moves Friday’s game against Woodrow Wilson to Buckhannon

School is awaiting bleacher inspection report
Preston
Preston
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
PRESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston Knights will return to the gridiron on Friday, but they will not do so in Kingwood. The athletic department, in consultation with building administration, decided to move their game against Woodrow Wilson to Buckhannon-Upshur High School as the school awaits their inspection report on their facilities and bleachers. Their inspection has taken place all throughout this week.

“Based on the recent situation with Elkins, we just had concerns,” Preston assistant superintendent Brad Martin said. “If there would be any type of immediate decision made, we didn’t want to be scrambling at the last minute trying to make arrangements.”

The school has three additional home games on its 2020 schedule, including next week against Bridgeport. The location of those games is still to be determined.

“We haven’t been given any information that would lead us to think that there’s any certainty of any action being taken. This was just proactive on our part just in case that there was,” Martin said.

The Knights (0-4) forfeited their week 4 game against Lewis County after to a situation involving student-athletes required disciplinary action by the team.

