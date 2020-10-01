Screening for breast cancer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Breast cancer awareness month kicks off today and a number of programs are available for women to get screened.

As unemployment continue across the state, resources are still available to access screening, diagnostic, and treatment services.

Shelly Dusic from the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program wants you to know how you can get screened.

“There’s over 170 clinics that do our program and we provide free or low cost breast and cervical cancer screening to women who are uninsured or underinsured, which is very important right now during the COVID crisis because we have so many women who have lost health insurance,” said Dusic.

The clinics and facilities have adapted to physical distancing, mask wearing, extra cleaning, and frequent handwashing for those screenings.

