Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast | September 30th 2020

Morgantown 320 PM
Morgantown 320 PM(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to October! We have the beautiful harvest moon to greet us tonight and the weather won’t be too much to complain about. A few light showers may graze the sections North of US-50 tonight with a weak cold front blowing through and a parent low stuck to the North. Our Friday will feature some cloud cover with a blue sky filtered through. The weekend begins dry with a fall-chill and ends with rain showers that roll into Monday.

Friday: Chilly with lingering cloud cover and blue sky behind it. Breezy morning winds. High: 58

Saturday: Early morning frost mainly for higher terrain. A beautiful afternoon with sunshine and little cloud cover. High: 62

Sunday: A sunny start to the day with clouds thickening up and rain arriving later, likely around or after sunset into the overnight. High: 60

Monday: A damp start with rain that begins to clear out during the afternoon. High: 62

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 1, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
It's a nice start to October this morning, but that won't last forever. Find out why right here!

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 30th 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Drier today with clouds returning later tonight. A few light showers overnight into tomorrow morning.

Forecast

11pm 7 day 930202

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 9 30 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
The rain showers have left the building today, leaving partly cloudy skies. How long will this last though? Find out right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | September 29th 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Much needed rain arrives tonight and carries into Tuesday to finish off our Month.

Forecast

quick 7 day 11pm 92920

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
It's been a cool, and rainy morning. And more rain is on its way. Find out when right here!

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | September 28th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Much needed rain arrives tonight and carries into Tuesday to finish off our Month.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast September 28th 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT