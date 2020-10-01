Thursday Evening Forecast | September 30th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to October! We have the beautiful harvest moon to greet us tonight and the weather won’t be too much to complain about. A few light showers may graze the sections North of US-50 tonight with a weak cold front blowing through and a parent low stuck to the North. Our Friday will feature some cloud cover with a blue sky filtered through. The weekend begins dry with a fall-chill and ends with rain showers that roll into Monday.

Friday: Chilly with lingering cloud cover and blue sky behind it. Breezy morning winds. High: 58

Saturday: Early morning frost mainly for higher terrain. A beautiful afternoon with sunshine and little cloud cover. High: 62

Sunday: A sunny start to the day with clouds thickening up and rain arriving later, likely around or after sunset into the overnight. High: 60

Monday: A damp start with rain that begins to clear out during the afternoon. High: 62