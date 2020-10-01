Ways to stay safe this fall amid pandemic

(CNN) – Fall is in the air, but with cooler weather comes more time spent inside, where coronavirus is thought to spread more easily.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is colliding with flu season, the next few months could get ugly where the virus is concerned. But there are ways to stay safe.

Even though it’s cooler, keep those gatherings outdoors. You could invest in ways to keep those gatherings warmer, like a fire pit.

It’s also recommended that you get your flu shot, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests you get by the end of October.

When it comes to Halloween and Thanksgiving, it’ll be tempting to skirt safety measures on those days, but COVID doesn’t take a holiday.

If you take a risk to travel, you can cut down on exposure by not dining indoors at restaurants. You can also create alternate holiday plans.

According to the CDC, the lowest-risk version of how to celebrate includes gathering with only the people you’ve been isolating with.

And when it comes to voting in November, it can be done safely too. You can vote by mail, or if you’re voting in person, you can vote early. Dates and hours vary by state, but polling places are typically less crowded ahead of Election Day.

If you do vote in person on Election Day, learn as much about your polling place as possible. You also should keep your distance from others, and bring the essentials, including a mask and sanitizer.

And the best ways to stay healthy are by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least six feet away from others and wearing a face covering.

