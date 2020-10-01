Advertisement

Weston sewage rates expected to increase

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Weston residents and business owners could possibly see a 19% increase in sewer rates. People both inside and outside city limits could expect the increase.

Residents are not happy and many comments have been made on social media. Rose Ables said that the rates keep increasing and that the smell of sewage that can be smelt around the area.

“It makes me upset,” said Weston Resident Solaris Cardelli.

She is originally from Colorado and says that she’s never seen anything like this before.

As the 20-year-old prepares to open a new store in the area, she says this not only affects her at home, but at her business too.

The director of the Weston Sanitary Board said that there’s a reason behind it all.

“A rate increase is needed at this time for 5 different reasons,” said Weston Sanitary Board Director Dee Evans.

Evans broke down those five reasons which showed what each percentage of the increase would go toward. He says this is the first major increase in five years.

Evans says that the letter residents received represents a family of five and many in the area won’t see that large of an increase.

“I have to pay myself, no one likes an increase, but if we’re going to treat the sewer and be able to replace lines, we’ve got to bring ourselves up to date,” said Evans.

There will be a public hearing about the possible increase on Monday at 6:00 pm at the Lewis County Courthouse.

