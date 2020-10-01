W.Va. Fall forest fire season starts today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the first day of fall forest fire season in W.Va., according to the Morgantown Fire Department.

Officials say that Northern West Virginia counties have experienced unusually dry conditions over the last few months. Officials urge residents to use caution when conducting outdoor burning.

Outdoor burning is not allowed between 7 am to 5 pm unless you have a burning permit from the West Virginia Forestry Department. The Morgantown Fire Department reminds are residents to be aware of the following requirements and restrictions:

Outdoor burning is only permitted during the evening and overnight hours of 5 pm to 7 am.

No burning is authorized during the daytime hours of 7 am to 5 pm.

Only naturally occurring vegetation and materials can be burned.

A 10 foot safety area needs to be cleared to dirt level around the fire.

Open fires must be 50 feet away from any structure.

If your fire escapes, you are responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, and any damage the fire may cause to others.

Violation of burning laws may result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Special commercial burning permits may be obtained from the local West Virginia Forestry Office in Farmington, West Virginia at 304-825-6983.

