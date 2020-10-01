W.Va. ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A statewide coalition of more than 100 candidates across party lines gathered at technology park to reveal a way residents can get connected.

Candidates say that the internet is crucial for small businesses to operate and for kids to learn through remote education during the pandemic.

West Virginia is ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity according to an AP report.

Rydan Deems of Harrison County is running for the house of delegates and says that W.Va. needs to improve internet access for residents.

“We need to make sure that people have access to it at an affordable price. The COVID pandemic has really shown how outdated our system was and in the 21st century, the internet is not a luxury, it is a necessity,” said Deems.

“We need to make sure that our students have access, we need to make sure that our businesses have access. We have so many great small businesses that would benefit so much for more reliable services for e-commerce and to reach a broader national audience,” Deems added.

Local elections begin Oct. 21.

