BREAKING: 14 active COVID-19 cases reported at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fourteen students at Fairmont State University tested positive for COVID-19. The University reports that 18 people at the college have recovered from the virus since late August.

The University states that they began testing all students, faculty and staff who take classes, work on, or visit any of the University’s campus locations starting Aug. 5. and testing continued through Sept. 3.

FSU says that the students who have the virus are being monitored by their COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The University reports that they are continuing to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing.

For more information on Fairmont State’s handling of COVID-19, please visit www.fairmontstate.edu/COVID19. Fairmont State says that they will send a weekly update as needed in regards to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

