Advertisement

BREAKING: 14 active COVID-19 cases reported at Fairmont State

Fairmont State University. (Photo: WDTV)
Fairmont State University. (Photo: WDTV)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fourteen students at Fairmont State University tested positive for COVID-19. The University reports that 18 people at the college have recovered from the virus since late August.

The University states that they began testing all students, faculty and staff who take classes, work on, or visit any of the University’s campus locations starting Aug. 5. and testing continued through Sept. 3.

FSU says that the students who have the virus are being monitored by their COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The University reports that they are continuing to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing.

For more information on Fairmont State’s handling of COVID-19, please visit www.fairmontstate.edu/COVID19. Fairmont State says that they will send a weekly update as needed in regards to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

WDTV will continue to post updates.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 283 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 283 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

News

Flemington Elementary and East Fairmont HS closed today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say the schools will be closed Oct. 2

News

Screening for breast cancer

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Breast cancer awareness month kicks off today and a number of programs are available for women to get screened.

News

Breast Cancer

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

W.Va. ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
West Virginia is ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity according to an AP report.

News

W.Va. ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Weston sewage rates expected to increase

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Weston residents and business owners could possibly see a 19% increase in sewer rates. People both inside and outside city limits could expect the increase.

News

Weston sewage rates expected to increase

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Mon County doctor admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mon County doctor admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone