5 News teams up to raise money breast cancer awareness

WDTV’s Josh Croup and Colleen Campbell are wearing pink every night in October on 5 News to support the American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Croup is participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign for the second year, while Campbell is signed up for The Power of Pink.

Each fundraiser collects donations to help fund breast cancer research and support those battling the disease.

Join the cause and contribute to their campaigns today with the links below as we team up to help find a cure. You can donate on the American Cancer Society’s website or through Facebook.

Donate to the Power of Pink

Facebook fundraiser

ACS Website

Donate to Real Men Wear Pink:

Facebook fundraiser

ACS Website

