Anna Marion Hostutler, 93, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 01, 2020, from the loving arms of her family to those of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on August 25, 1927, in Springfield, West Virginia to the late Robert Roland and Emma (Inskeep) Davis. Marion always had a passion for education, having attended Springfield Elementary and Romney High School where she had to row across the river and walk one mile to catch the bus for the 30-mile ride to school. She attended Fairmont State College and received her teaching degree in just three years while working three jobs. She loved teaching and taught English and Art at Romney High School, East Fairmont High School, Fairview High School, and Barnes Elementary School. An avid reader, she later went back to school to obtain her Master’s Degree in Library Science from West Virginia University and became the librarian at Farmington High School. After retiring, Marion continued to teach Sunday School and private art lessons well into her eighties.She loved her family dearly and impacted each of their lives by her example of faith, love, determination, courage, and hard work. She also loved her friends, especially her brothers and sisters in Christ from her church, Fountain of Life. She will be greatly missed but always remembered and cherished!In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Genevieve MacDonald, and brothers, Harold Davis, Robert Davis and Kenneth “Manny” Davis; one daughter-in-law, Sally Hostutler; one great-grandson in infancy, Elijah Booth; and her husband of 43 years, William D. Hostutler.She leaves loving memories to her son, Rodney Hostutler, of Fairmont; daughters, Joni Anderson and husband Claude, of Wadestown, and Judy Pivirotto and husband Michael, of South Carolina; step-daughter, Jeanne Brown-Lowe, of Florida; two sisters-in-law; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family may gather on Monday, October 05, 2020 at Fountain of Life Church at 11:00 a.m. The procession will leave the church at 11:30 a.m. for West Virginia National Cemetery.A graveside service will be held at West Virginia National Cemetery on Monday, October 05, 2020, 12:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date in November. The family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and her caregivers during the last years, months, and days on earth, for all of their amazing care and tender mercies.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

