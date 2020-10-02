Advertisement

Clay-Battelle begins 2020 season at Calhoun County Friday

One of four Mon County schools that will kick off this week
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle is one of four Monongalia County schools that will make its 2020 season debut on Friday.

The Cee Bees will hit the road to take on Calhoun County (0-4) at 7 p.m.

It will also mark the start of year 26 for head coach Ryan Wilson at the helm for Clay-Battelle.

