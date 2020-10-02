Clay-Battelle Football Confirms One Positive COVID-19 Case
Cee-Bees' season-opener tonight at Calhoun County canceled
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle High School has confirmed one positive COVID-19 case in a person associated with the football team.
The Cee-Bees' season opener tonight at Calhoun County has been canceled. Additionally, the status for the remainder of their season will be announced at a later date.
The team has been told to quarantine for 14 days by the Monongalia County Health Department.
