Clay-Battelle Football Confirms One Positive COVID-19 Case

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle High School has confirmed one positive COVID-19 case in a person associated with the football team.

The Cee-Bees' season opener tonight at Calhoun County has been canceled. Additionally, the status for the remainder of their season will be announced at a later date.

The team has been told to quarantine for 14 days by the Monongalia County Health Department.

