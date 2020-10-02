Community continues to show support for parent of four involved in accident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In August, a serious vehicle accident took a family and the Morgantown community by storm.

Richie and Carrie Coleman, parents of four, were involved in the accident. Richie died due to his injuries and Carrie was left in serious condition.

According to close friends, Carrie is said to be home with her children for a few weeks before returning to rehab.

The community is continuously showing their support through donations and events to help with the family’s finances.

On Oct. 4 there will be a spaghetti dinner to continue helping the family as Carrie is expected to need rehabilitation for months ahead.

“It’s more about showing people love,” Mandi Hall DeSantis, a friend of Carrie’s said. “This is something that’s really touching for the community to be a part of,” she said.

Classics 3 is holding the carry out dinner and DeSantis said this is another reason supporting small businesses is important.

“They’re struggling just the same as anyone else is, but they’ve still donated so much to this dinner,” she said.

Community members can stop by from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to pick up their meals. It’s $10 per plate.

