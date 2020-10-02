Advertisement

Community continues to show support for parent of four involved in accident

Spaghetti dinner to be held for the family on Oct. 4.
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In August, a serious vehicle accident took a family and the Morgantown community by storm.

Richie and Carrie Coleman, parents of four, were involved in the accident. Richie died due to his injuries and Carrie was left in serious condition.

According to close friends, Carrie is said to be home with her children for a few weeks before returning to rehab.

The community is continuously showing their support through donations and events to help with the family’s finances.

On Oct. 4 there will be a spaghetti dinner to continue helping the family as Carrie is expected to need rehabilitation for months ahead.

“It’s more about showing people love,” Mandi Hall DeSantis, a friend of Carrie’s said. “This is something that’s really touching for the community to be a part of,” she said.

Classics 3 is holding the carry out dinner and DeSantis said this is another reason supporting small businesses is important.

“They’re struggling just the same as anyone else is, but they’ve still donated so much to this dinner,” she said.

Community members can stop by from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to pick up their meals. It’s $10 per plate.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kindness Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Coping with pregnancy loss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Actress Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend opened up on social media this week about the loss of their baby due to pregnancy complications. For women who are expecting, it’s news that can be scary, but a pregnancy loss past the first trimester isn’t common.

News

HEALTH MINUTE: Coping with pregnancy loss

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

House Call: What is malnutrition?

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

First reading for new Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau passes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Would create separate entity from Clarksburg Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

News

5 News teams up to raise money breast cancer awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
WDTV’s Josh Croup and Colleen Campbell are wearing pink every night in October on 5 News to support the American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

WVWC to resume in-person classes for Spring 2021 semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) voted to resume in-person, on-campus instruction for the Spring 2021 semester.

News

Bridge Day will be held virtually this year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bridge Day will be held virtually this year on Oct. 17. The event will take place on Facebook during the normal Bridge Day time frame of 9 am to 3 pm, announced the Bridge Day Commission today.

News

Senator Manchin met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Senator Manchin is the first democratic senator to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

News

Police: Beware of phone scam involving First Energy Power Company

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public about a phone scam involving First Energy Power Company.