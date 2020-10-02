First reading for new Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau passes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A change could be coming with how Clarksburg’s tourism industry is managed.

the Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau has been around for the better part of 20 years.

However, a new ordinance proposed would add a fresh look to Clarksburg’s tourism industry.

Clarksburg City Council held a meeting Thursday to discuss the creation of the Clarksburg Visitors' Bureau.

This would be separate from the Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, which has been around for about 20 years. However, Mayor Ryan Kennedy says that the organization has not really done much over the past few years.

“We’re looking for fresh eyes [and] fresh perspectives, and create a new organization that will reimagine how we market Clarksburg.” Kennedy said.

As for whether or not one would be confused with two separate tourism organizations ... Kennedy says that this will add a 21st Century marketing strategy that can help boost the tourism industry and promote wise spending within the organization.

“This new CVB will be set out in such a way that there will be direct accountability to the city." Kennedy said. "So, if the city believes that our taxpayer funds are being spent unwisely, then the city can intervene and make changes, which is not something that exists currently.”

Also at the meeting were councilmembers, including councilman Frank Ferrari, who are opposed to this plan, saying that the addition is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Kennedy is still confident that the new organization would be successful in attracting tourists and businesses with their fresh look. A second reading of this ordinance will take place on a date to be determined.

