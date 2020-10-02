Fred Madison Miller Sr., 88, of Jane Lew passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. He was born in McWhorter on August 7, 1932, a son of the late Fred Bernice and Sarah Francis King Miller. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Chelsea Eileen Flesher Elder Miller; four children: Sarah Anna Lett, Larry Madison Miller, Donna Jean Stewart, and Roger Lee Miller; one infant sister, Alma Ruth; three sisters: Bernice Berg, Louise Cottrill, and Jean Cottrill; and the mother of his children, Ethel Joan Miller. Fred is survived by five children: Rodney Lee Miller, Michael Lynn Miller and companion, Rosie, and Donald Phillip Miller all of Clarksburg, and Fred Madison Miller Jr. and Darron Gene Miller of South Carolina; son-in-law, Mark Lett; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Snyder of Fairmont; many nieces and nephews; and two special nephews: David D. Cottrill and wife, Connie, of Jane Lew, and Edward G. Cottrill of Glenville. Fred graduated from Lost Creek High School and joined the United States Army. While in the military he participated in the Korean War where he drove trucks with supplies. When he returned home Fred used his knowledge of trucking and spent the next 30 years driving for various companies. In his spare time, Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, watching westerns and listening to country music. He also like working puzzle books and watching quiz programs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with final expenses. Graveside services will be held at Broad Run Church Cemetery located at 675 Broad Run Rd. in Jane Lew at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 with Evangelist Steve Snyder officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Fred Madison Miller Sr. and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

