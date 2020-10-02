Advertisement

Friday Evening Forecast | October 2nd 2020

wdtv
wdtv(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Limited sunshine has been covered up by some cloud cover but don’t worry, those clear skies will make a comeback late tonight. Temperatures are dropping it low once again with frost likely during the overnight hours. By this point, most vegetation we would be worried about has likely been covered up for the season but just in case they haven’t, you know the drill. Our first weekend of October starts off great. A few clouds will be around for the afternoon tomorrow but keeping things mainly dry. Rain returns later Sunday.

Tonight: Temperatures falling into the 30s overnight. Calm winds and clear skies will lead to patchy frost. Low: 38 (Cooler lows for higher terrain)

Saturday: Early morning frost with a sunny sky to kick off the weekend. A few afternoon clouds will briefly return but nothing enough to ruin the day. High: 62

Sunday: Clouds continue to filter in giving an overcast look by Midday with rain arriving later likely around or following dusk. Light showers overnight. High: 64

Monday: Early morning rain showers that fade away by the afternoon. Clouds hang out for a little longer. High: 62

