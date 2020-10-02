HEALTH MINUTE: Coping with pregnancy loss

(CNN) - Actress Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend opened up on social media this week about the loss of their baby due to pregnancy complications. For women who are expecting, it’s news that can be scary, but a pregnancy loss past the first trimester isn’t common.

“The blood loss is actually starting to make me feel weak,” said Teigen in a video she posed to social media.

It’s typically a taboo subject, but after the loss of her baby actress Chrissy Teigen shared her pain with the world and Atlanta-Area OB/GYN Dr. Sujatha Reddy says it will help others.

“You see a celebrity go through it, you realize it can happen to anybody. I think it helps people who are going through it, or maybe going through it to know they’re not alone,” said Dr. Reddy.

Miscarriage in the second trimester only happens in 1 to 5 in 100 pregnancies, according to the march of dimes.

While uncommon, it’s especially traumatic.

“All the sudden you were pregnant, everybody knew it and now you’re not, so it’s absolutely a grieving process and I think that’s one of the big things to take away is that you have to let yourself go through the process you have to let yourself grieve,” said Dr. Reddy.

While a little bit of bleeding isn’t uncommon early in pregnancy, Reddy says pain, cramping and bleeding in the second trimester are all red flags- signs to see your doctor.

“Problems with the placenta are easily diagnosed on ultrasound, so a lot of times we know this and possibly can take precautions,” Dr. Reddy said.

Having the support of loved ones can help with a loss, along with knowing it’s not your fault.

