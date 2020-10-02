Advertisement

Health officials report 283 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

COVID 10/2
COVID 10/2(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 283 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 16,307.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Friday bringing the death count to 355.

The patient was a 89-year old male from Marion County.

“We regret to report another death of a fellow West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences.”

DHHR officials said 4,153 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 164 patients are currently hospitalized. 54 patients are in ICU, and 32 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Harrison, Kanawha, Jefferson, Marshall, Taylor and Upshur counties, and Saturday in Jefferson and Marshall counties:

  • Barbour County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Harrison County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV
  • Kanawha County, October 2, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Jefferson County, October 2, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV
  • Marshall County, October 2, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
  • Taylor County, October 2, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Upshur County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive, Buckhannon, WV
  • Jefferson County, October 3, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV
  • Marshall County, October 3, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

