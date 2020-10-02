Janet Joyce Graves Toothman, 85, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew following an extended illness. Mrs. Toothman was born in Clarksburg, WV on March 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Columbus and Winnie Corley Graves. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Toothman. Surviving Janet are one son, James Toothman II and wife Roberta of West Milford; one daughter, Joyce Toothman of Shinnston; two grandchildren, Joshua Toothman and wife Stacie of West Milford, and Sally Fazzini and husband Mike of Clarksburg; and four great-grandchildren, Drake Toothman, Sophia Fazzini, Julian Fazzini, and Van Toothman. Mrs. Toothman is the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by six brothers, Willard Graves, Denver Graves, Clifford Graves, Eugene Graves, Thurman Graves, and Carl Graves; and two sisters, Helen Graves Watkins, and Betty Graves Ashcraft. In addition, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Jeffrey Connolly. Janet was a volunteer at the United Hospital Center, former employee at Hazel Atlas, a homemaker, and enjoyed spending her time at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center. Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. A private graveside will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.