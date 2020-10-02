Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 2, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a cool day in West Virginia this afternoon, thanks to a combination of a cold front and a high-pressure system building in the Midwest. Expect highs in the mid-50s across the state, with the mountains remaining cooler still. Mostly sunny skies will stick around. Tonight, we’re looking at mountain frost possible in the Appalachian counties, since some of those areas could reach below 40 for a low. Because of this, a few counties in WV will be under a Frost Advisory from 9 PM tonight to 10 AM Saturday. Sunday night into next week, temperatures will continue rising, with a few opportunities for rain showers happening between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. In short, keep a jacket with you for the weekend.

Today: It’s going to be a brisk, cool day as a high-pressure system causes cool air to flow into our region. But at least we’ll have sunny skies. High: 58.

Tonight: Mountain frost is very likely as mostly clear skies and cool lows will mean that frost can develop. Most of this frost will be in the Appalachian counties. Because of this, Randolph and Pocahontas Counties will be under a Frost Advisory from 9 PM tonight to 10 AM tomorrow. Make sure to keep your plants covered and protected. Low: 38.

Saturday: We’ll warm up a bit, but we’ll still be much cooler than average. But at least we’ll see some sunny skies, so it will be nice out. High: 62.

Sunday: We’ll stay warmer than Friday, but heading into the evening hours, a low-pressure system will bring rain showers into our region, so you might need an umbrella for Sunday night. High: 61.

