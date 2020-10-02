North Marion at Roane County Canceled

SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s week 5 game at Roane County High School has been canceled after RCHS confirmed one positive COVID-19 case at its school.

The schools says it was notified Friday, so it dismissed students early so buses could be sanitized before elementary and middle school runs. This also gave additional time for contact tracing and precautionary cleaning of the school using specialized equipment for coronavirus-related cleanings.

The Roane County School District says there is only one positive test result associated with the high school.

