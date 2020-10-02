Police: Beware of phone scam involving First Energy Power Company

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public about a phone scam involving First Energy Power Company.

An individual reported getting a phone call recording stating, “his power was going to be shut off if he didn’t pay his bill ‘over the phone’ within 45 minutes of the call,” according to a press release.

Officials say to remember that the power company in Monongalia County is ‘Mon Power’ not ‘First Energy’.

Police warn not to give out personal information over the phone. If a call seems suspicious, ask for a call-back number or to speak with a supervisor. Also, be cautious of any call wanting you to pay over the phone, according to officials.

Officials say that if you feel like you’re being scammed, contact your local law enforcement to report it.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.