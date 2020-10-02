Advertisement

Senator Manchin met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) met with Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett yesterday.

Senator Manchin is the first democratic senator to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Senator Manchin expresses concerns about appointing Judge Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Senator Manchin released the following statement:

"Yesterday, I had a pleasant meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to discuss her experience, record, and thoughts on issues that will impact West Virginians. Despite her impressive background and credentials, Judge Barrett offered no contrast to her prior views and writings about the Affordable Care Act which continue to give me serious concerns if she were to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will rule on the Texas vs. California case that will determine the future of healthcare for vulnerable West Virginians and Americans, including 800,000 West Virginians with preexisting conditions. I will closely examine the Senate Judiciary hearings and encourage West Virginians to as well.

“In the history of our country, a Supreme Court justice has never been confirmed this close to a presidential election. Mitch McConnell’s unprecedented rush for confirmation is fanning the flames of division at a time when Americans are deeply divided. I oppose this process and breaking the precedent that we have adhered to for more than 240 years.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Beware of phone scam involving First Energy Power Company

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public about a phone scam involving First Energy Power Company.

News

BREAKING: 14 active COVID-19 cases reported at Fairmont State

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Fourteen (14) students at Fairmont State University tested positive for COVID-19. The University reports that 18 people at the college have recovered from the virus since late August.

News

Health officials report 283 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 283 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

News

Flemington Elementary and East Fairmont HS closed today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say the schools will be closed Oct. 2

Latest News

News

Screening for breast cancer

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Breast cancer awareness month kicks off today and a number of programs are available for women to get screened.

News

Breast Cancer

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

W.Va. ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
West Virginia is ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity according to an AP report.

News

W.Va. ranked 44th in broadband internet connectivity

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Weston sewage rates expected to increase

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Weston residents and business owners could possibly see a 19% increase in sewer rates. People both inside and outside city limits could expect the increase.

News

Weston sewage rates expected to increase

Updated: 18 hours ago