Tygarts Valley stays perfect with 62-13 victory at Richwood

Boggs; 186 yards, 4 total TDs
Caden Boggs
Caden Boggs(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in over 50 years, the Bulldogs of Tygarts Valley have secured back-to-back 5-0 starts, as the Bulldogs downed Richwood, 62-13.

TV remains undefeated on the season, just like it was at this time in 2019.

Senior Caden Boggs rushed for 186 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground. He also added another score on a fumble recovery. Senior quarterback Josh Bright added a pair of rushing touchdowns and one through the air.

The Bulldogs compiled 440 yards of total offense and held Richwood to just 171 yards on the night including 34 in the second half.

Tygarts Valley host Pendleton County next Friday at 7 p.m.

