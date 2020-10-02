Advertisement

WVWC to resume in-person classes for Spring 2021 semester

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) voted to resume in-person, on-campus instruction for the Spring 2021 semester, announced the Board of Trustees today.

The decision comes after careful consideration of information and input from WVWC administration, faculty and students, according to a news release.

“The decision by the Board of Trustees for students to return to campus for in-person learning for the Spring 2021 semester is a welcome one and it comes with great personal responsibility for our entire Wesleyan community,” said Caroline Rapking ('79), Chair of the College’s Board of Trustees. “It will take all of us doing our part to ensure that we can create and maintain a safe learning environment for our students, faculty and staff.”

President Joel Thierstein had similar sentiment.

“Over the next several weeks, the College will roll out the Spring Academic Calendar as well as the comprehensive Campus Safety Plan to provide for a successful and healthy return to campus,” Thierstein said.

The Board voted on August 28 to complete the Fall 2020 semester virtually out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding community spread of COVID-19.

