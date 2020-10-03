12-year-old girl brings Japanese tradition to Morgantown: 1000 paper cranes created over months time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Japaneese tradition has found it’s way into Morgantown.

12-year-old Zadie Behnke decided to take on a project during the pandemic and create 1000 paper cranes with the help of her friends.

In Japan, after 1000 cranes are created, a special wish can be made.

Zadie said it originally started as a Girls Scout project, but she needed more help and decided to get a few of her friends from dance class involved.

“It was difficult to get them all done, but everyone had fun doing it,” Zadie said.

After a few months of crafting, they were finally completed and hung for everyone to see from the windows of Artistry House.

“It’s really cool,” Zadie said. “I think they look really cool and it was fun to do.”

